Wall Street Games (WSG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $2.07 million and $480,178.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004713 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00043378 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.01599960 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games (WSG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 965,526,515,288,784 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wall Street Games is wsg.gg.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

