Warburg Research Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($127.55) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

SAE opened at €43.98 ($44.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.09. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 1 year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company has a market capitalization of $795.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.