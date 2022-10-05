Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

