Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

