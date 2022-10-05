WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $1.19 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,367,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in 3M by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

