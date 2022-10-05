WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $56,000 in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 777,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,414 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 29.5% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 44.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 40.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.1041 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.

(Get Rating)

–

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.