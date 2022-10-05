WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 115,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.