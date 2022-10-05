WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 320 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $234.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.58.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

