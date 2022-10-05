Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

