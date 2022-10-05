Waterfront Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

