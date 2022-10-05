Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $277.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Franklin Street Properties

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

