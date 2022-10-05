Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

WSBF opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $383.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.47. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 20.24%. Analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $239,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

