WD Rutherford LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $604.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,148. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.56. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

