WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 185 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $3,210,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $14,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,601. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

