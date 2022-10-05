Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. 1,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

