Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,786 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.87. 1,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $66.82.

