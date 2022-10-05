Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.54. 56,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

