Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.