Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.9 %
WFC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 657,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,248,044. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
