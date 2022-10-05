Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,913,000 after purchasing an additional 167,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 736,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,248,044. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $163.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

