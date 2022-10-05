Wenlambo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21,332.00 (WLBO)

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Wenlambo has a market capitalization of $21,332.00 and approximately $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wenlambo has traded 3,161,983,288.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wenlambo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004583 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.01593442 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wenlambo Coin Profile

Wenlambo is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2021. Wenlambo’s total supply is 47,403,380,964,936 coins. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wenlambo’s official website is www.wenlambo.finance. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wenlambo

According to CryptoCompare, “WenLambo is an evolving project, this project surrounds an ever-changing market environment, so amendments will be made periodically to best reflect current events.WENLAMBO is a yield and liquidity generation protocol. It taxes transactions and distributes 3% to holders and locks 3% to liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wenlambo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wenlambo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wenlambo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

