Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 64,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 107,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.80 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

