WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises about 3.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of WestRock worth $21,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WestRock Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. 44,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,732. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

