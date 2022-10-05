Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 7,300 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 2.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,791. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

