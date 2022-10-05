Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Shares Down 2%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Wetouch Technology Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
