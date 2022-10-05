William Allan LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

William Allan LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. William Allan LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.18. 36,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,730. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

