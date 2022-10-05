Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,008 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 4.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 691,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,092,456. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.