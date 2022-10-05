Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 707,697 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 707,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,082,000. VICI Properties makes up 5.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. 165,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.