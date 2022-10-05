Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Winmark stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $223.53. 6,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.74. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 50.91%.

In other Winmark news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

