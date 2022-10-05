WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.73. 71,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 155,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20.

