WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.24. Approximately 249,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 557,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

