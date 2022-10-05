Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

