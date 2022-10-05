World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.45

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 20259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.12.

Several research analysts have commented on WWE shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

