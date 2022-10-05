XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $519,520.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $519,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,381,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 26th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $506,080.00.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.97.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of XPEL in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

