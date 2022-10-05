XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.10

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 188584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

XPeng Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,084,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,647,000 after buying an additional 476,486 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in XPeng by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 92,933 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in XPeng by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 72,612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter valued at about $886,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

