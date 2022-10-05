XSGD (XSGD) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and approximately $743,046.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,183 coins. XSGD’s official website is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

