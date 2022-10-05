Yieldification (YDF) Price Hits $0.0394 on Top Exchanges

Yieldification (YDF) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Yieldification has a total market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $101,587.00 worth of Yieldification was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yieldification has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Yieldification token can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Yieldification

Yieldification’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2022. Yieldification’s total supply is 440,541,875 tokens. The official website for Yieldification is yieldification.com. Yieldification’s official Twitter account is @yieldification and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldification (YDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yieldification has a current supply of 440,541,875 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Yieldification is 0.03477423 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $266,980.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://yieldification.com.”

