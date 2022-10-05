Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Boosted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

