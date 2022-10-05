Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.78 ($0.02). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,248 shares changing hands.

Zanaga Iron Ore Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

About Zanaga Iron Ore

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

