ZCore Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. ZCore has a market cap of $54,621.31 and $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003003 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

