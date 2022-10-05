zkTube Protocol (ZKT) Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges

zkTube Protocol (ZKT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One zkTube Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00005804 BTC on major exchanges. zkTube Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $48,802.00 worth of zkTube Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, zkTube Protocol has traded down 57.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,388.83 or 0.99995738 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00050253 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00063844 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004861 BTC.

zkTube Protocol Profile

ZKT is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2020. zkTube Protocol’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,705,000 tokens. zkTube Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zktubeofficial. The Reddit community for zkTube Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/zktube_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. zkTube Protocol’s official website is zktube.io. zkTube Protocol’s official message board is zktube.medium.com.

zkTube Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkTube Protocol (ZKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. zkTube Protocol has a current supply of 330,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of zkTube Protocol is 1.19121661 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zktube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkTube Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkTube Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkTube Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

