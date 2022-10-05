Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $154.44. 34,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.