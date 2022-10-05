Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Raised by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock remained flat at $77.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 96,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,493. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $291.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,175.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,175.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,178. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

