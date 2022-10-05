Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
NYSE ZVO opened at $0.16 on Friday. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.48.
About Zovio
