105,595 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.03% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 354,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FMAY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

