12,826 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BP by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.16.
BP Trading Down 1.6 %
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.
BP Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.3604 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -40.57%.
BP Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
