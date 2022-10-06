17,063 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Insider Activity

Southern Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $66.37. 77,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,839. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.