1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $2,299,336.84 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,454.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock remained flat at $17.08 on Thursday. 4,524,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,075. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.28. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
ONEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
