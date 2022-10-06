1Spatial (LON:SPA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.59

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.59 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 41.89 ($0.51). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,151,272 shares changing hands.

1Spatial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.51 million and a PE ratio of 4,300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 1Spatial

In other 1Spatial news, insider Claire Milverton purchased 25,000 shares of 1Spatial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

Featured Articles

