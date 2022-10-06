2,575 Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

STEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

StepStone Group Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

